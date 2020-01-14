Selkirk man gets eight months in case of dog found in plastic bag

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Selkirk man who pleaded guilty in the case of a dog found malnourished inside of a plastic garbage bag last May has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Tavon McCall, 28, pleaded guilty in November to misdemeanor charges of malnourishment of an animal and failure to provide care.

Bethlehem Police responded to a call in May 2019 about a dog found inside of a plastic garbage bag on Maple Avenue in Selkirk. The dog was immediately taken to a veterinary clinic where it passed away.

The dog, according to police, was found to be severely malnourished and lacked regular veterinary care.

Prosecutors initially charged McCall, and his co-defendent Desirae Fantroy, with felony aggravated animal cruelty, but those charges were bumped down. Fantroy has also pleaded guilty and is expected to receive 60 days of incarceration when she is sentenced next week.

Neither McCall or Fantroy will be allowed to own, reside with, or possess any animal for 15 years.