Seeking artists for National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is offering an open call for submissions by artists to create an original panoramic work for the Museum’s Race Day Gallery that will be part of the new Hall of Fame Experience, set to open in July 2020.

Artists wishing to submit original concepts must submit the piece in a format, preferably vector artwork, that can be resized to fit a space 8½ feet tall by 77 feet, 10 inches wide. The submissions will remain the property of the artist until the final decision is made by the Museum; the artwork selected to appear in the gallery will become property of the Museum. The style or artwork and subject matter is up to the artist, but it should represent the excitement and vibrancy of the sport in action. The Museum will reserve the right to reproduce the original artwork, including for possible print and memorabilia sales, but the copyright of the chosen submission will remain with the artist. Appropriate credit line and/or the artist’s signature will be included with all reproductions. A biography of the artist will be included within the gallery.

Artists should submit their work to the Museum no later than Aug. 15. The winner will be announced in August. Artists wishing to view the gallery space may do so by making an appointment with Brien Bouyea, the Museum’s Hall of Fame and Communications Director, by calling (518) 584-0400 ext. 133 or bbouyea@racingmuseum.net.