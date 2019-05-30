See first renderings of new Common Roots brewery & taproom

Local

by: Kevin O'Toole

Posted: / Updated:
Common Roots Renderings_1559232416474.png.jpg

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just over two months after a devastating fire ripped through the Common Roots Brewery, the company is showing off the first renderings of its plans for a brand-new location in South Glens Falls.

In a Facebook  post Thursday morning, Common Roots shared renderings of their new flagship brewery and taproom planned for 58 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls. The facility was designed by Phinney Design Group.

Common Roots says the plans have already been approved by the Village of South Glens Falls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play