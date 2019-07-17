Fatal tractor-trailer crash shuts down section of the Northway

(NEWS10) — A fatal tractor-trailer crash has closed down all lanes of the Northway (I-87) Northbound from Exit 17 Wednesday morning, New York State Police say.

Troop G- Northway northbound at ext 17, all lanes closed. SP investigating fatal tractor trailer accident. Seek alternate routes. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) July 17, 2019

State Police officials say a tractor-trailer heading north hit another tractor-trailer disabled on the side of the road. The driver of the moving vehicle was killed. The driver of the disabled truck was not injured.

According to 511, the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. The Northway was closed in both directions for nearly two hours Wednesday morning, but southbound lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m. However, southbound ramps at Exit 18 are currently closed.

All northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until approximately 2:00 p.m. Wednesday for crash reconstruction. Detours are in place.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.