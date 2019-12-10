Secret Santa has lasting impact on Albany officer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Officer Sadaka Kitonyi is spending his own money to give back to those in need this holiday season. It came after he was challenged by a Secret Santa last year, who gave out thousands of dollars around Albany, to continue doing good deeds.

“I remember giving myself a promise last Christmas, that next Christmas, and all the other future Christmases and holidays that come around, I will vow to do something for my community – something to give back,” Kitonyi.

Last year’s Secret Santa was a wealthy businessman who came to Albany and gave away hundred dollar bills to people around town.

That amount of money wasn’t in Kitonyi’s budget, but he’s doing what he can, buying gloves, hats and gift cards for meals to give away to people in need.

“It may not be much, but it’s something, and I think just the idea and the concept of it is more important than the objects itself,” Kitonyi said.

Kitonyi said he hopes others will jump in on the action after seeing his own good deeds and spread the holiday spirit.