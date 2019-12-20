Second suspect arraigned on murder charges in Troy homicide

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second suspect was arraigned Friday morning on second degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Beyonce Wint in Lansingburg in September.

30-year-old Antwaun Twitty of Burlington, Vermont appeared in Rensselaer County Supreme Court late Friday morning.

District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says she feels very confident about the case against the three accused of killing 19-year-old Beyonce Wint. They used video surveillance and good old fashioned police work to identify and arrest the suspects. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/aZxWQTkmN9 — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) December 20, 2019

Twitty pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was taken into custody earlier this week at Boston’s Logan Airport and extradited back to New York.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in connection with Wint’s death. Troy Police say she was shot execution style in the middle of 4th Avenue and 111th Street.

Twitty was remanded to the jail without bail.

Twitty may retain private council, but his conflict defender stood by by him today said they would have that conversation at a later time.

“This is not the place to have that conversation. It’s crowded, there’s way too many prisoners around, and too many guards around,” he said. “So, I will have this conversation with him in private next week and strategize his defense from there.”

Twitty’s next court appearance is scheduled for February.