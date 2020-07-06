Second skydiving death in Gardiner in one week

GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting another skydiving death in Gardiner, the second in a week.

State police say they responded at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a skydiver injured in a hard landing on Sand Hill Road.

Investigators say David H. Richardson, 41, of Gardiner was attempting a “swoop landing” when he landed at a high rate of speed.

Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

LATEST STORIES