Second skydiving death in Gardiner in one week

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Parachute landing

Parachute landing. (Günther Schneider / Pixabay)

GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting another skydiving death in Gardiner, the second in a week.

State police say they responded at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a skydiver injured in a hard landing on Sand Hill Road.

Investigators say David H. Richardson, 41, of Gardiner was attempting a “swoop landing” when he landed at a high rate of speed.

Richardson was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG