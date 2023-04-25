The NYSDOT is inviting the public to listen and discuss potential replacement options for the Troy-Menands Bridge.

TROY/MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The second public forum to discuss the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge has been scheduled. It will be on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. It will be hosted by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT). You can follow this link to register.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933. Currently, it is a four-lane bridge connecting South Troy and Menands. There are no shoulders and it can be very tight on the bridge. The bridge carries Route 378 over the Hudson.

The first meeting was held on Wednesday, November 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College’s Bulmer Telecommunications Center.