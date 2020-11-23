Second man charged in Albany murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Dwayne Fenner, 34. Hassan Riddick, of Albany, was indicted on a murder charge by a Grand Jury along with his co-defendant Alfanso Fuller. Fuller was arraigned on Nov. 5.

Police say Fuller and Riddick worked together to shoot and kill Fenner. Fenner was killed on June 18 outside of a residence on Third Street.

Riddick was also arraigned today on one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The Grand Jury also returned a charge against Fuller of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, for a separate shooting incident that occurred on April 25.

The indictment alleges, while in the area of Elm Street and Grand Street in the City of Albany, Fuller was knowingly in possession of a loaded firearm. Members of the Albany Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on that day, and when they arrived to the scene found a canine that had been shot and killed.

An investigation uncovered that during a dispute with individuals in the area, Fuller allegedly fired the weapon at the animal. Fuller previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded without bail.