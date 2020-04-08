Second Glenville service dog found dead in pond

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a missing service dog said the dog was found dead in the same pond her other service dog was found.

According to a Facebook post, when scuba divers were first looking for the service dogs, they found Orso but could not find Lucia until Tuesday because she was covered in weeds.

The owner, Mary Ann Powers, thanked everyone for the love and compassion she received during the search and said the two dogs will be buried in about a week.

