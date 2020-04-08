Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Second Glenville service dog found dead in pond

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a missing service dog said the dog was found dead in the same pond her other service dog was found.

According to a Facebook post, when scuba divers were first looking for the service dogs, they found Orso but could not find Lucia until Tuesday because she was covered in weeds.

The owner, Mary Ann Powers, thanked everyone for the love and compassion she received during the search and said the two dogs will be buried in about a week.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak