Second fire in two days at Ravena home

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters were called back to a home in Ravena Monday morning. It was the same home on Central Avenue they responded to on Saturday.

Crews on scene tell NEWS10 the fire started around 4 a.m. Monday. They say no one was inside, and the utilities had already been shut off after that electrical fire on Saturday morning.

This time, the fire started in the attic and had engulfed the back of the home. Crews have since knocked down the fire.

Firefighters tell NEWS10 the fire from Saturday rekindled in the attic where there was thick insulation. The original fire started in the bathroom.