Second Chance Opportunities creates recovery center on Zoom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the NYS on PAUSE executive order, Second Chance Opportunities had to close their Recovery Community Center.

With counties like Columbia and Rensselaer seeing a significant spike in overdoses, the non-profit says people should know they are still a resource.

Instead of in-person meetings, they are now offering a virtual recovery café on zoom.

The café offers individual activities where people can keep in touch.

