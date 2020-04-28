Second Chance Opportunities creates recovery center on Zoom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the NYS on PAUSE executive order, Second Chance Opportunities had to close their Recovery Community Center.
With counties like Columbia and Rensselaer seeing a significant spike in overdoses, the non-profit says people should know they are still a resource.
Instead of in-person meetings, they are now offering a virtual recovery café on zoom.
The café offers individual activities where people can keep in touch.
