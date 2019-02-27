Season tickets for The Stretch at Saratoga Race Course available February 28

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will welcome the general public to purchase full-season ticket plans for The Stretch for the 2019 meet at Saratoga Race Course beginning Thursday, February 28 at 1 p.m.

The Stretch, which debuted in 2018 and is located in the grandstand at the Top of the Stretch, is a private hospitality area featuring modern and upscale amenities in a casual environment with breathtaking views of thoroughbreds rounding the final turn.

Season ticket holders to The Stretch enjoy exclusive access to a full-service bar, kitchen and concessions, high-definition televisions and video screens, touchscreen tablets, special events, and private restrooms. Guests also enjoy a relaxed dress code.

Reserved seating options at The Stretch available for seasonal plans include middle dining tier tables ranging from six to eight seats; reserved bar seats; and premium reserved seats. Full-season plans can be purchased exclusively through the NYRA Box Office by phone at (844) NYRA-TIX, by email or NYRA’s website.

All season plan holders to The Stretch will automatically be enrolled in the Saratoga Season Perks program, which includes discounts on-track and at participating off-track locations, including local restaurants, merchants, service providers and entertainment venues. Discounts at participating partners are valid from June 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020 with a Saratoga Season Perks card.

Weekly ticket plans for The Stretch will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 9. Single day tickets for The Stretch will go on sale Tuesday, April 16. Inventory may be limited and is based on availability.

