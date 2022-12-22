ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) board meeting on Wednesday, executives announced that “CDPHP Cycle!” has ended season six with another year of record-breaking ridership. The season saw 80,311 rides and more than 28,600 members in 2022.

“We’re beyond thrilled to see record-breaking ridership on CDPHP Cycle! as we continue to grow the program,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “It reinforces the need and want for more mobility options in the Capital Region. We want to thank our riders, partners, and the community for their continued support in making CDPHP Cycle! a huge success. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in Spring 2023 and to introduce electric bikes.”

“This program is a true testament to the need for a healthier, more sustainable mode of transportation for area residents and visitors,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president, and CEO of CDPHP. “I am immensely proud of the partnership CDPHP has built with CDTA and look forward to an even more exciting season 7!”

Helping to drive record-breaking ridership was new technology and expansion into new areas. The addition of new controllers with faster technology to the entire fleet of bikes made for a more efficient rental process for CDPHP Cycle! members. The program also expanded into Menands and Watervliet, where more than 1,200 rides were taken this season.

The biggest increase in ridership this year came from Schenectady. The city went from 2,800 rides in 2021, to more than 6,00 rides this year. In all, the program saw 128,600 miles ridden, 5.1 million calories burned, 113,400 pounds of carbon reduced, and saved an estimated $74,600.

CDPHP Cycle! will return in spring 2023, with the introduction of electric bikes, new technology, and more locations, a spokesperson for the bike-sharing service said. It was also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that CDTA will transition to a new vendor that will manage the CDPHP Cycle! fleet and daily operational services. A three-year contract was given to Drop Mobility and Shared Mobility, Inc. A list of rack locations, as well as details on rental fees, and more, are available on the CDPHP Cycle! website.