Season 5 of Foal Patrol, live webcam series of pregnant mares, to debut in January

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Season 5 of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s webcam series Foal Patrol is set to debut on January 5, 2022. The series follows the daily activities of in-foal, or pregnant, mares.

This season, the series will feature five mares with all but one located in Kentucky. Floripa, an 8-year-old gray or roan mare, is located at Old Tavern Farm in Saratoga Springs.

Unplaced in seven career starts, Floripa was purchased for $57,000 by Old Tavern Farm in 2019. Floripa has delivered two foals so far, including one winner. Her foal by Spendthrift Farm stallion Vekoma has an expected due date of May 5, 2022.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame said millions of people throughout the world have viewed the webcam program since its launch in 2017.

For more information about the horses featured this season and to watch the series, you can visit the Foal Patrol website.