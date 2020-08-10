Search ongoing for missing Pittsfield man

Bill Malloy was last seen on August 1. He lives in Pittsfield.

Bill Molloy was last seen on August 1, 2020.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Family, friends and Massachusetts State Police continue their search for Bill Malloy.

He was last seen on August 1. He lives in Pittsfield but has also lived in the Adams area.

His red BMW was found in the area of Mount Greylock on August 9. His family says he needs daily medication and is worried he is lost in the woods.

Bill has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5’8” and 190 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call his family at (845) 768-2232.

LATEST STORIES