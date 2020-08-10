Search ongoing for missing Pittsfield man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Family, friends and Massachusetts State Police continue their search for Bill Malloy.
He was last seen on August 1. He lives in Pittsfield but has also lived in the Adams area.
His red BMW was found in the area of Mount Greylock on August 9. His family says he needs daily medication and is worried he is lost in the woods.
Bill has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5’8” and 190 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call his family at (845) 768-2232.
LATEST STORIES
- Virtual Siro’s Cup raises $75,000 for Center for Disability Services
- Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
- Digital Exclusive: Stefanik on coronavirus in North Country; 2020 election; aluminum tariffs
- Stefanik presents Congressional Record commending Glens Falls Hospital
- Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’