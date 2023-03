CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police report they’re continuing to investigate the disappearance of Bilal Ashfaq. Ashfaq was reported missing one year ago on March 16, 2022.

Police explain Ashfaq failed to return home from a walk last year. He was last seen in the area of Terminal Road in Halfmoon. Anyone with information about Ashfaq’s whereabouts can contact State Poice at 518-583-7000 or Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.