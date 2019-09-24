Scotia police chief to retire

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Chief is retiring after serving the village as chief for eight years.

Chief Pete Frisoni has nearly 31 years of public service. Prior to working for Scotia, he worked for the Schenectady Police Department and New York State Police.

Frisoni is hanging up his uniform to accept a job in the public sector. He will be joining a workers comp provider to municipalities throughout New York State.

He said he will be advising police, fire and EMS to make their work places safer to avoid risk and injuries.

Scotia appointed Dan Harrigan as acting chief.