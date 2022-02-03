Scotia declares snow emergency

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Scotia has declared a snow emergency due to the impending winter storm. The emergency begins Friday, February 4 at midnight and runs until 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 5.

During that time, no parking is permitted on village streets or in the municipal lot. The Scotia Police Department said vehicles in violation may be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.

East Greenbush and Brunswick have also declared snow emergencies due to the incoming snow storm. The Village of Catskill will be initiating their snow emergency parking plan.