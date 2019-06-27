Scotia community remembering Craig Frear’s disappearance 15 years later

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community members in Scotia will remember Craig Frear Thursday night with a vigil. Frear disappeared 15 years ago.

“There’s always hope that Craig’s out there,” said Melisa Deland, one of the vigil’s organizers, “and I think it would be nice if he knew that his community is still here waiting, and will welcome him with open arms.”

Frear disappeared in 2004 at age 17 after walking into the woods behind the Cambridge Manor apartment complex. He was never seen again.

There will be a memory box at the vigil where people can leave inspirational quotes or messages to Frear. Vigil organizers plan to give the box to Frear’s family.

The vigil is at 7:30 p.m. in at Lions Pavilion in Collins Park. Organizers ask that people come with their own candles or flashlights.