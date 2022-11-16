CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dog Haus, known for its hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and other delicious offerings, is making sure its guests have a front seat to the 2022 World Cup. All Dog Haus locations will have the World Cup action displayed on their various TV’s along with beer and drink specials.

The specials and coverage will kick off on November 20 through the final call on December 18. For early morning matches Dog Haus breakfast burritos and your choice of a Mimosa or Michelada for $14.99.

With experts predicting this could be the highest-scoring World Cup yet, Dog Haus is cutting the price of a pint of beer by $1 after each goal. Dog Haus Founding Partner André Vener comments, “With so many talented players on such a global stage, the World Cup is the biggest spectacle sports have to offer,” “There is something special about cheering on your favorite country while enjoying great food, local craft beer and screaming at the TV with hundreds of fans. Our Biergarten locations will be providing that and so much more.”

Dog Haus currently has 88 locations, with one being in Clifton Park at 7 Southside Drive. The restaurant and bar have options for the whole family with a kid’s menu, vegan and vegetarian options and a slew of beer on tap.