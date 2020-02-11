Schumer wants crackdown on ghost guns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police departments across New York State are dealing with the growing problem of so-called “ghost guns,” which come in parts and are virtually undetectable.

Now, Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to step in and prevent ghost guns from getting into the hands of criminals.

Schumer spoke to the media in Syracuse where police across Onondaga County have uncovered 23 ghost guns. This includes the gun used by Miguel Russo to shoot his 6-year-old nephew in December 2019.

Russo was shot dead by police. The boy survived, but Schumer said it’s a growing problem that needs to be addressed.

Because each piece doesn’t have a serial number, the guns aren’t traceable, and it gives felons access to weapons they can get legally.

Schumer wants the Justice Department to change the 1968 definition of a firearm to include the individual pieces, which would make them harder to sell.

