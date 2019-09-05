Schumer: Shifting customs agents caused Canadian border backup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer slammed the Department of Homeland Security when he said shifting customs agents from the Northern border to the Southern border caused massive backups in and out of Canada.

Back in May, the department temporarily shifted agents to the U.S.-Mexico border. Initially, 30 agents were reassigned, and seven or eight more in the following weeks.

Schumer spoke in front of the Peace Bridge in Buffalo and called the plan “misguided.”

“Regardless of how you feel about the best ways to address the Southern Border crisis, one thing is certain, you don’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” he said. “You don’t create huge traffic jams here in Western New York because there may be some problems somewhere else.”

Schumer, along with Rep. Brian Higgins, are sponsoring a bill to be introduced to Congress next week that would set minimum staffing requirements to prevent the problem from happening again.