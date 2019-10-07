Schumer pushing for cybersecurity education funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer has renewed his efforts to protect New Yorkers from cyberattacks.

The senator spoke at the University of Albany on Monday to call for a federal program to work with colleges to train a new generation of cyber experts.

Schumer visited UAlbany’s new Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Complex, or ETEC, which will house the school’s new College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity. The rate of cyber hacks has risen sharply in recent years with the Equifax data breach and local school districts.

Schumer is pushing for the creation of a cybereducation pilot program to provide funding for colleges to prepare students to be the next line of defense.

“UAlbany would be the hub,” Schumer said. “They would do some of the high end, what’s the next phase, how are these bad guys going to hack us, and what can we do to protect ourselves ahead of time.”

“The spokes that would come out of this would be at the community colleges training people to go to companies and other institutions to how to protect themselves against cybertheft,” he continued.

Studies have indicated a need for 1.8 million new, cybersecurity experts worldwide by 2022.