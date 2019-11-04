Schumer continues to push for funding to expand Port of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Years after securing millions of dollars in funding to revitalize the Port of Albany, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer returned to launch a new push for additional federal financial assistance.

Schumer said the $17.6 million secured several years ago was crucial in ensuring the Port remained a hub for job creation and economic activity.

The new money, totaling more than $24 million, would help further the Port’s expansion and set the stage for off-shore wind turbine operations, which could result in the creation of more than 1,000 jobs.