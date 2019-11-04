Schumer continues to push for funding to expand Port of Albany

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Years after securing millions of dollars in funding to revitalize the Port of Albany, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer returned to launch a new push for additional federal financial assistance.

Schumer said the $17.6 million secured several years ago was crucial in ensuring the Port remained a hub for job creation and economic activity.

The new money, totaling more than $24 million, would help further the Port’s expansion and set the stage for off-shore wind turbine operations, which could result in the creation of more than 1,000 jobs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play