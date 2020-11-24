Schumer calls for help for small businesses struggling during pandemic

ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer winding up his 62-county tour of New York State in Greene County Monday where he highlighted the growing need for businesses that are suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

Schumer unveiled the HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act, which includes a new option to receive a second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loan. He wants it included in the federal government’s next relief bill.

“It’s put so many burdens on them that businesses here in the Capital Region have gone out of business or are in danger of going out of business, and we have to stop it,” he said. “We’re pushing the HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act as part of the larger COVID package, and that will allow the small businesses of the Capital Region, those businesses that have under 500 employees, to survive.”

Congressional lawmakers in Washington have gone home for the Thanksgiving break. Their next opportunity to come to an agreement could happen before Christmas.