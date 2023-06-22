CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region districts are just days away from school out for summer. For some families, summer doesn’t equal beach vibes and fun times — it brings anxiety wondering how to feed kids without their school breakfast and lunch.

“The need is still consistent, and it’s not going anywhere,” says Autumn Wallace, a high school teacher and co-coordinator for the Mohonasen Central School District summer feeding program.

NEWS10 visited the Mohon food distribution center where more than 30 boxes were packed, ready to hand to families who’ve signed up this year. Wallace says this is more families than they’d served before the pandemic and adds the pandemic-era funding made some things easier.

“They were really working on trial by fire and figuring things out as they went—like we all were,” she explains of Mohon’s regular food pickups during remote learning. “Then again once we were in regular school, especially that first year or so, every kid got free breakfast and lunch, so it made things a little bit easier.”

Mohon isn’t the only district seeing an increased need. Since federal funding for universal free meals has dried up, Capital Region BOCES reports participation in the free and reduced lunch program has gone down as many now don’t qualify, but the need is the same, if not greater.

“What we really saw was an escalation of student meal debt. In one of the districts that I manage, 68 percent of people who filled out a free and reduced application didn’t meet the requirement, and we’re talking didn’t meet the requirement by like $1000 in their income level,” says BOCES Shared Food Services School Lunch Director Patrick Kenneally.

According to Kenneally, some districts can still serve free meals to all students if they are eligible for New York State’s Community Eligibility Provision, in which at least 40 percent of the student body must qualify for free and reduced lunch requirements. These meals are for a set reimbursable amount, which Kenneally says doesn’t always cover costs.

“So there are CEP schools running in the red for their meal programs at the end of the year. Even if they were able to serve free meals, they could not re-invest in new equipment or better [pay] rates for their kitchen staff,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Thankfully, Mohon got enough donations and fundraising to give out meal kits that carried students over during weekends and breaks this year, plus maintain its annual summer program giving boxes every two weeks to any family that signs up. This allows the district to avoid asking for proof of income.

“We were seeing students who would come regularly during the school year who didn’t qualify for the free and reduced lunch, but we know them and they come from a single parent household, two kids and maybe mom has two jobs to just make it over the threshold, but lacks the full financial and nutritional resources for those kids. We’re not going to turn those people away,” says Wallace.

“There’s still a lot of feelings of shame around needing a resource, and so we try to destigmatize as much as we can,” she goes on to say.

Meanwhile, other districts are getting help from community food pantries to support their students this summer. The Mechanicville City School District partners with the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center to open up grab and go sites throughout the summer.

“No one should be hungry. Food is universal, everyone needs it,” says Executive Director Megan Quillinan.

This is the first year MCSD fits the federal income requirement to offer its free lunches anywhere in the district, prompting a new meal site at the Mechanicville Public Library. The USDA maintains an area eligibility map based off income data from the census.

“In town, there’s limited transportation, so we want to put food where people can access at the best,” says Quillinan”You need to take the food where people are. You want to open a food site at a local library, it makes sense where there’s great programming on and kids are coming in and it’s natural to go into.”

The Mechanicville Area Community Services Center meal sites will begin with a kickoff July 5 at 10:30 AM at the Park Avenue Playground, after which a site at the playground will be open Monday-Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM and the new site at the Mechanicville Public Library on Main Street will be open noon to 1 PM. Students who are enrolled in the MCSD summer academy, childcare and summer camps through community center will also receive free meals.

Kenneally says districts can also look forward to the 2023-2024 school year when $134 million from New York State’s budget will supplement CEP schools and those looking to apply for CEP that still have costs outside what the program will reimburse.

“This is the greatest investment in school meal programs we’ve seen and we’re thrilled about that,” says Kenneally. “There are some financial barriers where if you qualify at a low rate to operate the program, there’s a chance you will lose money. The $134 million in the state budget will go towards covering those programs and making them whole.”