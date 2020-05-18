Schools begin to return personal belongings left behind during pandemic

(NEWS10) — At the start of every school year, parents diligently purchase all those necessary supplies. Now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re getting them back — all at once.

Schools all across the Capital Region are now tackling the collection of items locker by locker and desk by desk in empty schools and returning them to their students.

At Pine Bush Elementary in Guilderland, Principal Chris Sanita explained how they were staggering the pickup by parents of bags full of their children’s belongings, items left behind in lockers and desks when schools were abruptly closed in March due to the pandemic.

“I give our teachers a lot of credit, and our custodians as well because every day last week we were here from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was a Herculean effort,” Sanita said.



And kids being kids, there were a few surprises inside some lockers.

“Half eaten granola bar, a pair of sneakers, a baseball glove and four Gatorades in one locker, I would say.”

Mike Mitchell, Jr/Sr. High School principal in Mechanicville, said the entire process has been surreal. He said they have chosen to give older students a chance to return to their school while practicing social distancing.

“We are going to allow 10 kids in the builing at one time, and be closely monitored and make sure they are socially distant and responsible. We thought that was a better idea than staff go locker to locker and clean them out. It is our school system lockers, but it is their personal belongings.”

He said it may also help to provide a bit of much needed closure for some students.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES