School supply drive Thursday at Defreestville Fire Dept.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Defreestville Fire Department is hosting a drive for donations of school supplies on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring donations to the North Greenbush Road location in Troy. To maintain social distancing, cars will come through a path of cones in the back parking lot of the firehouse and volunteers will collect their donations. Donors should not get out of their cars.

They’re collecting supplies and non-perishable snacks for children and families in need for the upcoming school year. In particular, they’re looking for:

Food Supplies Granola bars

Fruit snacks

Juice boxes

Lunchbox sized chips, pretzels, and cookies

Cheese and cracker packs

Cheese and pretzel packs













Crayons

Markers

Pencils and pens

Masks for adults and children

Folders and spiral notebooks

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Paper and journals

Glue and glue sticks

Loose leaf and construction paper

Backpacks

Labels

Pencil boxes/pouches

Community donations will be given to:

The Commission on Economic Opportunity

Vanderheyden

St. Catherine’s Center for Children

Rensselaer City School District

East Greenbush Central School District

Monetary donations are also an option at any local Capcom credit union, where they’ll accept deposits into a community fund, the “Impact” account. Or send a check made out to “Give Back & Impact Fund,” with “Impact” on the memo line, and mail it to “CAPCOM FCU / Fund Deposit / 4 Winners Circle / Albany NY 12205.”

The drive-thru school supply drive is backed by Integra HR, Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce, Snelling Staffing Services, and Capital Region Cares.

“We all know it is hard enough for families in need to get one set of supplies, and with the Pandemic we know families may need two sets of supplies this year depending upon the school’s re-opening plans. Some students will be returning in-person, some students will be receiving remote instruction, and others may be a combination of both. This pandemic is already requiring so much from families and children, and anything we can do to assist our most vulnerable and make sure they have what they need to learn and grow is what this event is all about,” said Jennifer Massey, President and Co-Founder of Integra HR.

