School re-openings bring relief for some and anxiety for others

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts will soon begin in-person learning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down in mid-March.

Sending students back to school for in-person learning can be source of relief or anxiety for parents and students.

“I’m very nervous to see how it all plays out, and then once things start to happen however the school district responds to that,” said parent Kristen Davis.

Psychotherapist Tom Templeton of Templeton Mental Health Counseling said anxiety is perfectly normal. About 40 families currently come to his practice about this very issue.

“Everyone is in the same boat. So whether folks are sending their kids back to school, in-person, or whether they’re keeping them home for remote learning only, I think every one is a little uncertain about how this is going to play out,” Templeton said.

Templeton suggested that parents begin having conversations with their kids as well as other parents about how they feel about the upcoming school year.

“Anxiety is OK. And there’s nothing pathological about feeling anxious about the upcoming school year,” Templeton said.

As infection rates across the state of New York continue to drop, it’s something that has eased concerns for some guardians that are preparing to send their kids to school like Judy Campaner.

“If I were in one of the states like Florida or Texas, I’d probably keep her home,” Campaner said.

Ultimately, Templeton said now is the time for parents and students to exercise self care before the school year begins.

“We need to keep the adult stuff with the adults and we need to allow young people to have their anxieties and to understand they are adaptable, that things change and that life sometimes throws us curve balls, but it’s ultimately going to be OK,” Templeton said.

