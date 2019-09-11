School officials investigating ‘racially motivated incident’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating a racially motivated incident at Eagle Point Elementary School in Albany.

According to Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, one of the pre-kindergarten teachers reported to the principal that she discovered a typed note with a hateful message.

Officials have not been able to determine where the message originated.

Adams is reassuring parents that it will not be tolerated.

“It’s a very disturbing note because it has racially derogatory comments in it about the instructional delivery of this individual.”

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Albany City School District security director.