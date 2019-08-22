School district pushes for air quality testing at nearby landfill

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Dunn Landfill prepares to inch closer to a local school, the district is now fighting back.

The Rensselaer City School District published a letter urging the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and health officials to make sure there is comprehensive air quality to testing to ensure the landfill won’t become dangerous to students, staff and their families.

The landfill is putting up a barrier between their property and the school, but the district said that won’t improve the air quality.