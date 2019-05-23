Schoharie limo trial pushed back to January

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie limousine trial for Nauman Hussain has been pushed back to next year.

According to Schoharie County Court, the defense’s request for a 60-day extension to file a motion has been granted. The next court date is Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Hussain was indicted last month on 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and 20 counts of manslaughter in the second degree. Each count in this Indictment mentioning one of the 20 victims’ names.

Seventeen friends used Prestige Limo Service to celebrate a birthday last October.

The limo crashed at the bottom of a hill near the Apple Barrel Country Store killing all 17 passengers, the driver, and two pedestrians.

The trial was previously expected to begin in September.