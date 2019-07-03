Schoharie limo driver’s wife arrested for welfare fraud

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested the wife of the limo driver killed in the Schoharie limo crash on welfare fraud charges.

Kim Lisinicchia, 54, is the wife of the limo driver Scott Lisinicchia, was also charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument.

The Glens Falls Housing Authority altered police that while living in Queensbury from January 2016 to October 2018, she falsified HUD voucher program certification and tenant information forms.

She’s accused of receiving more than $24,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

She was released and is due back in court next week.