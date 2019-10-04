Schoharie Limo Crash Victims Tribute

(NEWS10) — A video tribute honoring those who lost their lives in the Schoharie limo crash on Oct. 6. 2018.
Limousine Passengers
- Axel J. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY
- Richard M. Steenburg, 34, Johnstown, NY
- Amy L. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY
- Allison King, 31, Ballston Spa, NY
- Mary E. Dyson, 33, Watertown, NY
- Robert J. Dyson, 34, Watertown, NY
- Abigail M. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY
- Matthew W. Coons, 27, Johnstown, NY
- Savannah D. Bursese, 24, Johnstown, NY
- Patrick K. Cushing, 31, Halfmoon, NY
- Amanda D. Halse, 26, Halfmoon, NY
- Erin R. McGowan, 34, Amsterdam, NY
- Shane T. McGowan, 30, Amsterdam, NY
- Amanda Rivenburg, 29, Colonie, NY
- Adam G. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY
- Rachael K. Cavosie, 30, Waterford, NY
- Michael C. Ukaj, 33, Johnstown, NY
Limousine Driver
- Scott T. Lisinicchia, 53, Lake George, NY
Pedestrians
- Brian Hough, 46, Moravia, NY
- James Schnurr, 70, Kerhonkson, NY