Schoharie Limo Crash Victims Tribute

(NEWS10) — A video tribute honoring those who lost their lives in the Schoharie limo crash on Oct. 6. 2018.

Limousine Passengers

  • Axel J. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY
  • Richard M. Steenburg, 34, Johnstown, NY
  • Amy L. Steenburg, 29, Amsterdam, NY
  • Allison King, 31, Ballston Spa, NY
  • Mary E. Dyson, 33, Watertown, NY
  • Robert J. Dyson, 34, Watertown, NY
  • Abigail M. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY
  • Matthew W. Coons, 27, Johnstown, NY
  • Savannah D. Bursese, 24, Johnstown, NY
  • Patrick K. Cushing, 31, Halfmoon, NY
  • Amanda D. Halse, 26, Halfmoon, NY
  • Erin R. McGowan, 34, Amsterdam, NY
  • Shane T. McGowan, 30, Amsterdam, NY
  • Amanda Rivenburg, 29, Colonie, NY
  • Adam G. Jackson, 34, Amsterdam, NY
  • Rachael K. Cavosie, 30, Waterford, NY
  • Michael C. Ukaj, 33, Johnstown, NY

Limousine Driver

  • Scott T. Lisinicchia, 53, Lake George, NY

Pedestrians

  • Brian Hough, 46, Moravia, NY
  • James Schnurr, 70, Kerhonkson, NY

