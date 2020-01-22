Schoharie limo crash trial postponed

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nauman Hussain and his defense team arrived at Schoharie County Court around 1 p.m. for what was supposed to be his final pretrial hearing, but didn’t go before the judge until after 4 p.m.

His lawyers and Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery spent several hours behind closed doors, hammering out issues with discovery as they’re still waiting on one lab result. When they did emerge, the hearing was adjourned and another pretrial hearing was set for March 30. The trial itself was pushed back to May 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the Schoharie crash, faces 20 counts of negligent homicide and 20 counts of second degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege Hussain was responsible for the deaths because he knew before the crash that the limo was not certified to carry passengers. It had been declared unfit to be on the road due to safety violations and had an out-of-service sticker on the windshield.

His high profile defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, says the new discovery laws are complicating things, and they’re still waiting on lab results from “fluids” recovered from inside the limo.

Tacopina says he looks forward to defending Hussain at trial and that his client remains very distraught about the innocent lives lost.

District Attorney Susan Mallery declined to comment.

