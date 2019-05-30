Schoharie DA hires special counsel to assist with Schoharie limo trial

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Schoharie District Attorney’s Office, the county has hired Gail Heatherly, Esq. as special counsel in the fatal Schoharie limo crash trial.

The office says Heatherly will assist with discovery and other motions against Limo Operator Nauman Hussain.

Hussain was charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Heatherly is employed by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the salaries and expenses will come from New York State.

Last week, a judge approved a motion to delay the trial until January 2020.