Schoharie crash site memorial donated to NYS Museum

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a permanent memorial is built for the victims in the Schoharie limousine crash, the crosses that were at the scene of the crash at the Apple Barrel Inn have been donated to the New York State Museum.

The Reflections Memorial Foundation said the crosses hold immeasurable meaning for so many people.

Kevin Cushing’s son, Patrick, was one of the victims inside the limousine. Cushing told News10 those wooden pieces hold great significance.

“That memorial was really important to the family members, it was important to the communities,” Cushing said, “it was important as a place where we could gather.”

A spokesperson for the New York State Museum told News10 that although they have no immediate plans for an exhibit using the crosses from the original memorial, they will certainly be made available to the families of victims whenever they would like to see them.

The Reflections Memorial Foundation plans to unveil the new memorial to the public on October 6, exactly one year after the tragic accident. But before that, they will have a private unveiling for the victims’ families.

According to Joshua Loden, the secretary of the foundation, and also a member of the family who owns the Apple Barrel, the memorial will include footprints of the victims, as well as a tribute to the first responders who were at the scene of the crash.

“We will signify the actual place where it occurred with a crab apple tree,” Loden told News10.



