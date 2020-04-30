Schoharie County to furlough 95 employees starting May 4th

Schoharie, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday May 4th, Schoharie County will furlough 95 employees until July 31st. The contentious vote amongst members of the County’s Board of Supervisors passed on Monday, April 27th.

Bill Federice, Chairman of the Board, is in favor of the move. He said once the federal CARES Act became available, it was decided that it would be best to take this proactive approach, knowing that the furloughed employees would be financially taken care of. “The forecasts that we’re seeing from state and federal government saying we’re going to have some shortfalls forced us to do an analysis as to where we’re headed,” said Federice.

He said all of the employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits and that they are guaranteed to get their jobs back by July 31st, or earlier.

Those against the layoffs, including Don Airey, Supervisor for the town of Blenheim, said it was a premature move, based entirely on speculation and no imminent financial peril. “I think it sends a bag signal of partnership when we as a governing body flinch at the first sign of an opportunity to potentially replace essential workers with an opportunity to gain revenue,” said Airey.

Federice said time was of the essence, because the unemployment benefit increase expires at the end of July. “If we delayed it two or three months waiting to see if funding would come from the state, which isn’t looking good, we would not be able to take advantage of the $600 increases for employees,” said Federice.

Airey told News10 this issue is bigger than just the layoffs, he said there are taxpayers that will expect and deserve services they’ve paid for.

The layoffs include 39 positions from the Department of Public Works and Airey argues we are in the middle of road repair season.

Other positions will come from the Department of Social Services, Department of Mental Health, and Emergency Services, among many others.

Airey said decisions like this should be made as a last resort, not a first option.

Federerice said they are not the first county to do this. “We’re not pioneers on this. I understand a good number of counties and municipalities across New York State have already done this or are in the works of making this happen,” said Federice.

The vote was 8 in favor and 8 against, but because of the weighted voting based on the population of the town each Supervisor represents, the results were 1,674 to 1,300.

