SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local jail that was badly damaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 is one step closer to reopening.

Officials at the Schoharie County Jail said construction has finished. Now, they’re waiting on certificate of occupancy from the Department of State. Once it’s received, they can move in administration.

The jail, however, will not get inmates back for a couple of months. Employees need to get situated in the new jail, test equipment and train in the new building.