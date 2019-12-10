Schoharie Co. DA ordered to appear in court after missing deadline

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge has ordered the Schoharie County district attorney to appear in court on Wednesday.

The reason behind the decision is that she missed the November 15 deadline to turn over grand jury transcripts to the defense by almost a month.

Nauman Hussain’s defense team wanted the judge to postpone a pre-trial conference because of the missed deadline, but instead, the judge ordered Mallery and the defense team to appear in court on Wednesday.

He also ordered Mallery to immediately turn over the documents, which her office claims was done on Friday.