Schodack man sentenced for sexual encounters with a child

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schodack man was sentenced for having sexual encounters with a child under the age of 11.
Charles Romano, 64, admitted to multiple incidents with the victim over a span of three months.
He was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
New York State Police are still asking any potential victims to come forward.
