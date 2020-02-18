Interactive Radar

Schodack man sentenced for sexual encounters with a child

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schodack man was sentenced for having sexual encounters with a child under the age of 11.

Charles Romano, 64, admitted to multiple incidents with the victim over a span of three months.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

New York State Police are still asking any potential victims to come forward.

