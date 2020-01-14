Schodack man arrested after 141 THC cartridges, other drugs found in home

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested after hundreds of THC cartridges and other drugs were found in his home.

New York State Police were called to an apartment in Schodack around 1:30 a.m. on January 7 for a fight.

After an investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 16.8 pounds of marijuana, as well as candies containing THC, 141 THC cartridges, LSD, and multiple vials containing psilocybe cubensis, also known as magic mushrooms.

Marijuana found in Philip Cancelliere’s apartment. (NYSP)

Marijuana found in Philip Cancelliere’s apartment. (NYSP)

Vials containing Psilocybe Cubensis found in Philip Cancelliere’s apartment. (NYSP)

Candies containing THC found in Philip Cancelliere’s apartment. (NYSP)

THC cartridges found in Philip Cancelliere’s apartment. (NYSP)

Philip Cancelliere, 22, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree – Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Marihuana First Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Fifth Degree, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Schodack Town Court and released on his own recognizance.