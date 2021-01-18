Schodack CSD sets up memorial for student killed in double murder-suicide

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schodack Central School District set up a memorial outside the Maple Hill Jr./Sr. High School in memory of Jasleen Kaur and her family.

The 14-year old was killed in a double murder-suicide on Wednesday, January 13. The district has been working to provide counselors and resources to students and staff who need the support.

The superintendent said they are working with the Rensselaer County Department of Mental Health to provide remote sessions throughout the week. He said the memorial will likely be up for the rest of the week.