SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady is once again pushing to revitalize its neighborhoods.

The city announced Thursday that it is taking bids to demolish nine buildings in the neighborhoods of Hamilton Hill, Mount Pleasant and Bellevue.

The city said it’s demolished 200 blighted buildings so far.

It’s also recently foreclosed on 11 buildings on one block of Summit Avenue.