Schenectady woman who pleaded guilty in death of her infant son is sentenced to 15 year prison term

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady woman who admitted to killing her infant son and dumping his remains behind their apartment building was sentenced Tuesday.

The Hon. Matthew Sypniewski sentenced Heaven Puleski, of Schenectady, to a 15-year prison term.

The case came to a close nearly one year after Heaven’s infant son, Rayen Puleski, went missing. Police later located the baby’s badly decomposed body behind his mother’s State Street apartment building.

The condition of his remains made it difficult to establish a cause of death.

The Schenectady County DA’s office said that became a key factor in their decision to accept a plea deal of Manslaughter versus Murder, which included a punishment of 25 years, which Puleski was initially charged with. The lead prosecutor said they anticipated possible risks in pursing the Murder charge in a trial.

Heaven’s Aunt Lisa Dutcher attended the sentencing and spoke with reporters outside the courtroom telling them, “I was praying for the 25 years. But we have to deal with the 15.”

She added that she was determined to see justice for her great-nephew.

Puleski claims she was strung out on heroin when she passed out with her son lying beside her. She told investigators that the baby was dead when she woke up.

But investigators questioned why she never called 911 or anyone else for help. She instead wrapped her son in a plastic bag and then dumped his remains in some overgrown weeds behind her apartment building.

“Being killed is bad enough. But the way his body was treated after. These facts are some of the most difficult that you would come upon as a person or prosecutor,” said Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremante- Pelham.

Puleski’s two older children were removed from her care prior to Rayen’s birth. Tremante-Pelham said the 15-year prison term will at the very least prevent the 39-year-old Pulaski from having any more children.

She added, “She had Rayen for just the short 3 months, and we saw the results of that. So, it was very important that no other child be subjected to that.”