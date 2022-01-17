Schenectady woman involved in fatal wrong-way vehicle crash in Town of Rome

MARCY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police in Marcy is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that took place on the Erie Boulevard exit ramp from State Route 365 eastbound. Preliminary investigations have found that a Ford Explorer, operated by a Schenectady woman, was traveling the wrong way southbound on the Downtown Rome exit ramp when it struck a Liverpool man head-on.

The Liverpool man was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries. Sadly, his front-seat passenger was pronounced deceased at Rome Memorial Hospital shortly following the incident.

The driver of the Explorer was tested by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert who determined negative results for any drug or alcohol impairment.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided accordingly. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rome Fire Department.