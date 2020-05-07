Schenectady video store closing its doors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the last movie rental stores in the U.S. is closing its doors for good.

Crazy Nick’s in Schenectady has signs posted on the door advertising all movies are being sold at $5, and the store is also up for sale.

According to the Daily Gazette, the owner decided to close the shop after becoming sick with the coronavirus. He also cited the economic impact of the pandemic.

