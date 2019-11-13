Sugar Rush theme of Schenectady holiday parade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sugar Rush is the theme of this year’s Schenectady Holiday Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, and Shane Bargy, of the Boys and Girls Club, will be leading the parade. He said he was overcome with emotion when he was asked to do the job.

“It’s surreal because this is something that the community really looks forward to every year,” he said. “I know growing up in Mount Pleasant this is something that my family and I really enjoyed together. So now to be leading it is just crazy.”

The parade is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but beforehand, there will be a petting zoo for kids that starts at 2 p.m. Also new this year is a Cookie Monster balloon, and the smell of chocolate will fill the air.

Attendance is expected to top 15,000 people.

NEWS10 ABC is one of the sponsors of the event, and anchor Lydia Kulbida will be the emcee.