Schenectady residents urged to use off-street parking during winter storm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the impending winter storm, Schenectady officials are reminding residents of the parking regulations during a snowstorm. Residents are also urged to use off-street parking.

The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway will be offering free parking starting at 5 p.m. on February 3 until 9 a.m. on February 7. Officials said vehicles parked on priority streets after the accumulation of three inches of snow may be ticketed or towed. Priority street parking can resume only after the storm has ended and the street has been cleared of snow to the curb.

Priority streets

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

Officials said drivers must also follow posted parking signage on all city streets so that plows and salt spreaders can clear the streets as quickly as possible. Residents should also ensure their sidewalks are cleared and handicapped accessible, and to clear snow around fire hydrants.

You can view the city’s online snowplow tracking system on the Schenectady website.